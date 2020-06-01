Global COVID-19 Total Case Number Rises Above 6M; Public Health Systems Strain Under Pandemic, Especially In Developing Countries Facing Other Disease Outbreaks

CIDRAP News: Global COVID-19 total passes 6 million

“The global COVID-19 total topped 6 million cases today, as Brazil’s cases hit new daily highs and as large numbers continue to be reported in other large countries such as the United States, Russia, and India. It took only 9 days for illnesses to rise from 5 million to 6 million, which is 3 days less than it took for totals to rise from 3 million to 4 million, and from 4 million to 5 million. The global total is at 6,014,117, and 367,627 people have died from their infections, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard…” (Schnirring, 5/30).

New York Times: In Some Nations, Coronavirus Is Only One of Many Outbreaks

“…As the coronavirus pandemic stalks the globe, some nations, particularly in the developing world, find themselves under extraordinary strain as they simultaneously contend with other outbreaks, chronic public health problems and challenges posed by government mismanagement, poverty and armed conflict. The all-consuming demands of the coronavirus, officials fear, could divert government focus and open the door to a possible resurgence of other illnesses…” (Semple, 5/30).