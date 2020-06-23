COVID-19 Cases Rise Quickly Worldwide, With Pandemic Peaking In Several Large Countries, WHO Says

AP: U.N.: Pandemic appears to be peaking in several big countries

“A record level of new daily COVID-19 cases worldwide could suggest the pandemic is peaking in some large countries, even as the coronavirus has become ‘well established’ in some regions, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief said Monday. At a media briefing on Monday, Dr. Michael Ryan said ‘the numbers are quickly rising because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time,’ even as it appears to be stabilizing and even reducing in parts of Western Europe…” (Keaten/Cheng, 6/22).

CIDRAP News: Global COVID-19 total quickly tops 9 million

“Fueled by surges in countries with large populations such as Brazil, the United States, and India, the global COVID-19 total jumped to 9 million cases today, as the world registered its highest 1-day total of 183,000 cases. It only took 6 days for the pandemic total to rise from 8 million to 9 million cases, 2 days less than it took for the number to rise from 7 million to 8 million…” (Schnirring, 6/22).

PBS NewsHour: Where the coronavirus is spreading worldwide — and why

“The World Health Organization says Sunday marked the largest global daily surge in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began: 183,000. In the U.S., daily fatalities from the disease have dropped since the initial peak this spring, but more than 600 people are still dying each day. Amna Nawaz reports and talks to Stephen Morrison of the Center for Strategic and International Studies…” (Woodruff/Nawaz, 6/22).