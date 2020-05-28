COVID-19 Impacting Africa’s Efforts Against TB, Malaria; India Faces Locust Swarms Amid Pandemic; E.U. Governments Ban Malaria Drug For Coronavirus; 14M At Risk Of Hunger In Latin America; Number Of Cases In Gulf Arab States Passes 200K

AFRICA

Devex: Strengthening Africa’s ability to ‘decode’ the coronavirus (Jerving, 5/28).

DW: Coronavirus hampers Africa’s fight against malaria, TB (Cascais, 5/27).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Obstacles to COVID-19 control in east Africa (Nakkazi, 6/1).

Reuters: Africa hit by sustained community spread of coronavirus: disease centre (Paravicini, 5/28).

Reuters: ‘No masks, no gloves’: Kenyan government under fire over quarantine centers (Mersie/Houreld, 5/27).

Science: Study tells ‘remarkable story’ about COVID-19’s deadly rampage through a South African hospital (Nordling, 5/25).

ASIA

AP: Virus, heat wave and locusts form perfect storm in India (Schmall, 5/28).

New York Times: ‘Overtaken by Aliens’: India Faces Another Plague as Locusts Swarm (Gettleman/Raj, 5/27).

Science: As India’s lockdown ends, exodus from cities risks spreading COVID-19 far and wide (Chandrashekhar, 5/27).

EUROPE

Financial Times: U.K. had no stocks of protective gowns when coronavirus struck (Hodgson, 5/27).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: COVID-19 lockdown of Roma settlements in Slovakia (Holt, 6/1).

Reuters: E.U. governments ban malaria drug for COVID-19, trial paused as safety fears grow (Blamont et al., 5/27).

LATIN AMERICA

Al Jazeera: Venezuela health system ‘grossly unprepared’ for COVID-19 crisis (5/26).

AP: U.N.: Virus could push 14 million into hunger in Latin America (Armario, 5/28).

AP: Indigenous leader calls for help in Brazil’s biggest reserve (Fisch/Savarese, 5/28).

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Death threats after a trial on chloroquine for COVID-19 (Ektorp, 6/1).

New Humanitarian: How Brazil’s COVID-19 response has fallen to community leaders (Osborn, 5/27).

NPR: During Colombia’s Coronavirus Lockdown, Needy Residents Signal SOS With Red Rags (Otis, 5/27).

Reuters: In Brazil’s shadow, laid-back Uruguay curbs COVID-19 (Werner et al., 5/28).

Reuters: Most Brazilians want tougher lockdowns even as economic cost mounts (Simões/McGeever, 5/27).

Scientific American: How Anti-Science Attitudes Have Impacted the Coronavirus Pandemic in Brazil (Fraser, 5/27).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: ‘No time’: Latin America’s slum dwellers lead coronavirus battle (Teixeria et al., 5/25).

Wall Street Journal: Brazil’s Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses That of U.S. (Lewis/Magalhaes, 5/27).

MIDDLE EAST

The Guardian: Fast fashion: Pakistan garment workers fight for rights amid Covid-19 crisis (Toppa, 5/27).

New Humanitarian: Palestinians in Lebanon say coronavirus help is too little, too late (Sewell/Chehayeb, 5/27).

Reuters: Total number of coronavirus cases in Gulf Arab states surpasses 200,000: Reuters tally (Barrington et al., 5/27).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: AP-NORC poll: Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine (Neergaard et al., 5/27).

The Guardian: More than 100,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. Here is that tragic story in figures (5/27).

New York Times: As a Federal Coronavirus Expert Frets, the Capital Moves to Reopen (Steinhauer, 5/27).

STAT: When hard data are ‘heartbreaking’: Testing blitz in San Francisco shows Covid-19 struck mostly low-wage workers (McFarling, 5/28).

Washington Post: Military virus aid could look different if 2nd wave hits (Baldor, 5/27).

Washington Post: Coronavirus on the border (Sieff, 5/27).