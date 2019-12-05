menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Expert Discusses Role Of Venture Capital In Achieving Global Health Goals

Dec 05, 2019

World Economic Forum: How venture capital can transform global health
Nina Rawal, founder and managing director of Emerging Health Ventures, discusses the financing needs to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the role of venture capital. Rawal concludes, “The venture capital model is far from perfect and is not proposed as a one-size-fits-all solution for the entire global health challenge, but the last decade in life science, as well as in consumer technology, has shown us how it can support the transformation of entire industries. So far, the concept of global health venture capital is in its infancy, spearheaded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In order to extract the full power of the venture capital minority ownership model, additional funds must enter the game. As the capital allocated to impact investing rapidly increases, this could be a great time to transform global health” (12/5).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.