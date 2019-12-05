Expert Discusses Role Of Venture Capital In Achieving Global Health Goals

World Economic Forum: How venture capital can transform global health

Nina Rawal, founder and managing director of Emerging Health Ventures, discusses the financing needs to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the role of venture capital. Rawal concludes, “The venture capital model is far from perfect and is not proposed as a one-size-fits-all solution for the entire global health challenge, but the last decade in life science, as well as in consumer technology, has shown us how it can support the transformation of entire industries. So far, the concept of global health venture capital is in its infancy, spearheaded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In order to extract the full power of the venture capital minority ownership model, additional funds must enter the game. As the capital allocated to impact investing rapidly increases, this could be a great time to transform global health” (12/5).