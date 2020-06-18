Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19, Including Vaccine Access, Role Of Health Workers, Global, Public Health Leadership
The Conversation: How ‘vaccine nationalism’ could block vulnerable populations’ access to COVID-19 vaccines
Ana Santos Rutschman, assistant professor of law at Saint Louis University (6/17).
Devex: Local and faithful — how a global refugee agency can be effective
Raphael Marcus, senior vice president for programs at HIAS (6/18).
Devex: Leaving no-one behind — investing and empowering
Susannah Schaefer, president and CEO of Smile Train, and Larry H. Hollier Jr., chair of the Global Medical Advisory Board for Smile Train and member of the Board of Advisors for the Duke Global Health Institute (6/18).
POLITICO: Here’s How Trump Could Beat the Rap On the Pandemic
John F. Harris, POLITICO founding editor (6/18).
Project Syndicate: The Pandemic Must End Our Complacency
Bertrand Badré, CEO of Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital, and Yves Tiberghien, co-chair of the Vision 20 Initiative and professor of political science and director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia (6/18).
STAT: An ‘America first’ pharma supply chain sounds good. But it won’t work
Michael Rea, founder and CEO of Rx Savings Solutions (6/17).
USA TODAY: Another coronavirus danger: Harassment of public health leaders poses new threat
Trevor Wrobleski, recent graduate of Johns Hopkins University, and Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean of public health practice and community engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (6/17).
Washington Post: Mike Pence is a case study in irresponsibility
Editorial Board (6/17).