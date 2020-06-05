menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss WHO’s Relationship With China Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Agency’s Role In Global Health, President Trump’s Decision To Withdraw From Agency

Jun 05, 2020

New York Post: Why President Trump is entirely right to give up on WHO
Betsy McCaughey, chair of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths (6/4).

USA TODAY: I treat COVID patients and work with WHO. Trump is risking our health by cutting ties
Vanessa Kerry, critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and founder and chief executive officer of Seed Global Health (6/5).

Wall Street Journal: How WHO Really Feels About China
Editorial Board (6/3).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.