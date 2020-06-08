Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Role Of WHO In Global Health, Potential Impact Of U.S. Withdrawal From Global Body

Foreign Affairs: How to Keep the United States in the WHO

Harold Hongju Koh, Sterling professor of international law, and Lawrence O. Gostin, O’Neill professor of global health law and faculty director at the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University and director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law (6/5).

The Hill: Trump’s WHO withdrawal too hasty by half

Lawrence J. Haas, senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council (6/6).

LSE Business Review: How to reorganize the World Health Organization — and how to finance it

Lucie Gadenne, assistant professor of economics at Warwick University, research fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and CEPR research affiliate, and Maitreesh Ghatak, professor of economics at LSE, fellow of the British Academy, co-editor of Economica, and director of the development economics research program at the Suntory Toyota International Center for Economics and Related Disciplines (STICERD) (6/5).

National Interest: Abandoning the World Health Organization Will Benefit China

Gary R. Edson, principal of Civic Enterprises (6/7).

Newsweek: To Prevent the Next Pandemic, Global Spy Agencies Must Join Forces With the WHO

Jamie Metzl, founder of OneShared.World and member of the WHO international advisory committee on human genome editing, and Glenn S. Gerstell, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic & International Studies (6/8).

Washington Post: New evidence suggests Trump was wrong about the WHO and China

Editorial Board (6/6).