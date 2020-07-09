Opinion Pieces Discuss Potential Impact Of U.S. Withdrawal From WHO On Global Health, Security

The Conversation: Lives at ‘grave risk’: Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO is a hit to global health

Adam Kamradt-Scott, associate professor at the University of Sydney (7/8).

The Lancet: U.S. withdrawal from WHO is unlawful and threatens global and U.S. health and security

Lawrence O. Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law and founding O’Neill chair in Global Health Law, and colleagues (7/9).