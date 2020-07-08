menu

Opinion Pieces Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including U.S. WHO Withdrawal, Japan’s Response, Impact On Women

Jul 08, 2020

Bloomberg: Pandemic Aid Helps Make the Case for Basic Income
Noah Smith, Bloomberg opinion columnist (7/7).

Foreign Policy: Leaving the WHO Will Hurt Americans’ Health
Matthew M. Kavanagh, assistant professor of global health at Georgetown University and director of the Global Health Policy and Politics Initiative at the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, and Mara Pillinger, associate at the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University (7/7).

Nature: Women are most affected by pandemics — lessons from past outbreaks
Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and colleagues (7/8).

New York Times: Is the Coronavirus Killing the World Health Organization?
Spencer Bokat-Lindell, New York Times staff editor (7/6).

Wall Street Journal: How Japan Beat Coronavirus Without Lockdowns
Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s minister of state for economic revitalization and minister in charge of COVID-19 response (7/7).

