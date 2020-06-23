Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Research, Vaccine Development Efforts, SDGs

Bloomberg: The New Weapon in the Covid-19 War

Michael Lewis, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (6/22).

The Conversation: The coping mechanisms the DRC is putting in place as it faces Ebola, measles and COVID-19

Yap Boum, professor in the faculty of Medicine at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (6/22).

Devex: Let the learning begin — a WHO open-access platform could transform COVID-19 response

Lawrence O. Gostin, university professor at Georgetown University, founding O’Neill chair in global health law, faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at the Georgetown Law Center, and director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, and Eric A. Friedman, global health justice scholar at the Georgetown University Law Center’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law (6/22).

The Guardian: Covid-19 has changed everything from crime to policy. Legal systems must keep up

Shamila Batohi, South Africa’s national director of public prosecutions (6/23).

IPS: You’ve Got Money: Mobile Payments Help People During the Pandemic

Sonja Davidovic, economist, knowledge products lead, and digital expert at the IMF; Delphine Prady, senior economist at the IMF; and Herve Tourpe, head of digital advisory at the IMF (6/22).

IPS: Helping Bangladesh Recover from COVID-19

Ragnar Gudmundsson, IMF’s resident representative for Bangladesh (6/22).

Project Syndicate: The Pandemic Must Transform Global Agriculture

Mauricio Cárdenas, senior fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, and Juan Lucas Restrepo, director general of the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (6/22).

Project Syndicate: What the Global Pandemic Response Is Missing

Anne O. Krueger, senior research professor of international economics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and senior fellow at the Center for International Development at Stanford University (6/22).

Scientific American: The Risks of Rushing a COVID-19 Vaccine

William Haseltine, founder of Harvard University’s cancer and HIV/AIDS research departments and chair and president of ACCESS Health International (6/22).

The Scientist: Don’t Disparage the Pace of COVID-19 Research

John Loike, professor of biology at Touro College and University System, and Salomon Amar, vice president for research at New York Medical College, provost for Biomedical Research, and chief biomedical research officer at Touro College and University System (6/22).

Slate: What We Know — and Really Don’t Know — About the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines

Jonathan D. Herman, postdoctoral researcher at the Ragon Institute and infectious disease fellow at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass General Hospital, and Emily Oster, professor of economics at Brown University, author, and organizer of COVID-Explained (6/22).

STAT: Covid-19 could cause a mental health crisis. It can also spark post-traumatic growth

Jay Behel, associate dean of student affairs and associate professor in the Division of Behavioral Sciences at Rush Medical College, and Jennifer A. Coleman, clinical psychologist and assistant professor with the Road Home Program for veterans and their families at Rush University Medical Center (6/22).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Sustainable development is the ‘policy vaccine’ for worst effects of COVID-19

Liu Zhenmin, United Nations under-secretary general for economic and social affairs (6/23).

Washington Post: Trump has raised the white flag in the ﬁght against covid-19

Michael Gerson, columnist at the Washington Post (6/22).

Washington Post: Trump’s decision to pull U.S. out of WHO will boost China’s influence

Yanzhong Huang, professor at Seton Hall University’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations and senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations (6/23).

Washington Post: Colombia planned well for the pandemic. The region is reeling.

David Ignatius, columnist at the Washington Post (6/22).