Flu Cases Down In Southern Hemisphere Amid Pandemic; Madagascar Hospitals Overwhelmed With Coronavirus Patients While Yemen Sees Few Full Beds; U.S. Hospitalizations Close In On April Peak; Arab Nations Should Look To Resolve Conflicts, U.N. SG Says

AFRICA

BBC News: Coronavirus: Madagascar hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ (7/22).

Bloomberg: South Africa Secures $304 Million Virus Loan From AfDB (Naidoo, 7/22).

Washington Post: Nigerian aid workers rushed to help people during the pandemic. They were executed on video (Paquette/Alfa, 7/22).

Xinhua: Chinese embassy hands over medical supplies to Kenya to combat COVID-19 (7/23).

ASIA

The Telegraph: Mass exodus from Dhaka as the economic impact of Covid-19 forces Bangladeshis to flee cities (Savage/Farhad, 7/22).

Washington Post: Australians are ignoring self-isolation guidelines. Coronavirus cases are climbing (O’Grady/Hassan, 7/22).

EUROPE

Bloomberg: Sweden Says Covid Immunity Can Last 6 Months After Infection (Rolander, 7/21).

Devex: #SmartDevelopmentHack: Germany searches for COVID-19 solutions (Green, 7/23).

Wall Street Journal: Italy Approves Coronavirus Spending Package (Legorano, 7/22).

LATIN AMERICA

Bloomberg: Brazil Reports Record Covid Cases Days After WHO Sees Plateau (Leite, 7/22).

PRI: Why is Brazil’s Bolsonaro peddling hydroxychloroquine despite the science? (Fox, 7/22).

Wall Street Journal: Covid-19 Measures Have All but Wiped Out the Flu in the Southern Hemisphere (Luhnow et al., 7/22).

MIDDLE EAST

Devex: COVID-19 is spreading in Yemen. Why aren’t hospital beds full? (Lieberman, 7/23).

U.N. News: COVID-19 provides opportunity to resolve conflicts, address weaknesses across Arab region: U.N. chief (7/23).

U.N. News: Iran urged to release rights activist with COVID-19 symptoms ‘before it is too late’ (7/22).

NORTH AMERICA

Bloomberg: Months Into Pandemic, U.S. Still Can’t Get Speedy Testing Right (Diallo et al., 7/22).

CNN: Trump defends solo news conferences without Fauci or Birx (Klein et al., 7/22).

The Hill: Fauci on coronavirus: ‘I don’t really see us eradicating it’ (Hellmann, 7/22).

The Hill: Gottlieb says U.S. could hit 300K COVID-19 deaths by end of year (Johnson, 7/22).

New York Times: U.S. Hospitalizations for the Coronavirus Near April Peak (Bogel-Burroughs et al., 7/22).

PBS NewsHour: U.S. must collect this data in order to contain pandemic, former CDC director says (Woodruff, 7/22).