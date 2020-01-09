DRC Health Officials, Partners Call For Additional Investment To Combat Measles Outbreak, Expand Vaccinations To Older Children

Devex: DRC changes measles strategy amidst world’s largest outbreak

“The death toll from the measles outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo reached 6,000 this week. As the cases mount, the government and global health partners have called for a reframing of the response, including expanding the ongoing vaccination campaign to include older children…” (Jerving, 1/9).

UPI: WHO: ‘World’s worst measles epidemic’ in Congo has killed 6,000

“…Health officials say about $40 million is needed to implement a six-month plan to expand vaccinations to children between 6 and 14 years old and pay for other containment efforts like improved treatment, health education, community engagement, surveillance, and response coordination…” (Hughes, 1/8).

Additional coverage of the DRC measles outbreak is available from CNN, BBC, and DW.