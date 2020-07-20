Ebola Cases Increase In Latest DRC Outbreak; WHO Reports COVID-19, Funding Shortfalls Impacting Control Efforts

AFP: Ebola cases rise in new DR Congo outbreak

“The Ebola outbreak in the DR Congo’s northwest is growing, according to health officials, sounding the alarm weeks after the country officially declared an end to a separate Ebola epidemic which claimed over 2,000 lives. There have been 54 confirmed cases since June 1 in Mbandaka, a transport hub in Equateur province, including 22 deaths, according to figures released by the country’s health ministry on Friday. There were four additional suspected cases…” (Kannah/Tounsi, 7/18).

VOA News: COVID-19 and Funding Shortfall Hamper Ebola Operation in DR Congo’s Equateur Province

“The World Health Organization reports the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of money are hampering efforts to bring a speedy end to the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Equateur Province. … Shortly after Ebola was detected in the DRC, [WHO officials] expressed confidence they would be able to quickly control the spread of the deadly virus. They noted many lessons had been learned from previous outbreaks. They said the availability of a vaccine and therapeutics could help them prevent the onset of the disease and treat those who fell ill…” (Schlein, 7/18).