DRC Reports 17 Cases, 11 Deaths In New Ebola Outbreak In Équateur Province

Jun 16, 2020

Al Jazeera: 17 infected, 11 dead in new Ebola outbreak in DR Congo
“The Democratic Republic of the Congo has recorded 17 Ebola cases in a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the western province of Équateur and 11 of those infected have died, health officials said on Monday. Authorities reported 12 infections last week in the central African country, whose dilapidated health system is also combating a measles epidemic that has killed more than 6,000 people and COVID-19, which has infected about 4,800 and killed 112…” (6/15).

