COVID-19 Cases Rising In Eastern Europe, Waning In Western Region; Pakistan Fears Polio Resurgence Amid Pandemic; Latin America New Hotspot; U.N. Calls For ‘Social Cohesion’ As Protests Sweep U.S., Elsewhere

AFRICA

Bloomberg Quint: Old Scourges Revived in Africa as the Pandemic Drains Resources (Bax/Sguazzin, 6/2).

New Humanitarian: Return pressure builds as COVID-19 hits South Sudan displacement camps (Craze/Pendle, 6/1).

Quartz: Africa After Covid-19 (Multiple authors, 6/1).

Reuters: South Africa loosens lockdown in economic recovery effort (Cox et al., 6/1).

VOA: Nigerian E-health Start-up Improving Access to Quick Malaria Testing During Pandemic (Obiezu, 6/2).

ASIA

The Guardian: Pakistan polio fears as Covid-19 causes millions of children to miss vaccinations (Baloch, 6/2).

The Guardian: Lockdown in Dhaka: where social distancing is an illusion (Alam, 6/1).

Reuters: India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients (Mitra/Mishra, 6/1).

Washington Post: North Korea eases coronavirus lockdown because even totalitarian states need trade (Denyer/Kim, 6/2).

Washington Post: ‘Fear, uncertainty and distance’: Life in Shanghai under covid-19 (Dickerman/Ariano, 6/1).

EUROPE

New Yorker: How Iceland Beat the Coronavirus (Kolbert, 6/1).

Reuters: COVID cases rising in Russia, Eastern Europe, waning in Western Europe: WHO (Nebehay, 6/2).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: South America ignores Europe and reopens as virus peak nears (Jeantet et al., 6/2).

Reuters: In single Brazilian state, some 2,400 meat plant workers catch coronavirus, officials say (Mano, 6/1).

U.N. News: Central and South America now ‘intense zones’ for COVID-19 transmission (6/1).

MIDDLE EAST

AFP: West Bank poverty may double over pandemic as annexation looms (6/1).

Anadolu/Daily Sabah: 4 Arab states see surge in new COVID-19 cases (6/1).

Arab News: Egypt sanitizes prisons, examines inmates in fight against coronavirus spread (6/2).

Financial Times: UAE caught between U.S. and China as powers vie for influence in Gulf (Kerr, 6/1).

NORTH AMERICA

The Guardian: ‘People are going to go hungry’: pandemic effects could leave 54m Americans without food (Lakhani, 5/31).

New York Times: Is America’s Pandemic Waning or Raging? Yes (Bosman/Smith, 6/1).

New York Times: Coronavirus to Shave Trillions From the Economy Over 10 Years (Cochrane, 6/1).

POLITICO: Mass protests could undo hard-won progress in pandemic (Ollstein et al., 6/1).

U.N. News: U.N. appeals for restraint, ‘social cohesion’ as protests across the U.S. continue (6/1).

Wall Street Journal: U.S. Economy Faces Long Recovery From Coronavirus Effects, Experts Say (Hannon/Kiernan, 6/1).

Washington Post: Mexico’s hospitals strain to treat coronavirus as officials say cases are peaking (Sheridan, 6/2).