Chinese Fundraising Effort For WHO Raises Less Than $10K In First Month

Jun 25, 2020

VOA News: China’s Publicized WHO Fundraising Drive Falls Short of Hype
“A highly touted Chinese drive to raise funds for the World Health Organization, launched after President Donald Trump announced he was ending financial support for the WHO, has raised less than $10,000 in its first month, according to data posted on the fund’s website. The numbers reveal what critics say is a routine gap between Beijing’s high-profile public statements of support for international institutions and its actual follow-through…” (Xie, 6/24).

