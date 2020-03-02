WHO Raises Global COVID-19 Risk To Highest Level As Number Of Infections Top 88K Worldwide With More Than 3K Deaths

CIDRAP News: WHO raises global COVID-19 risk to highest level

“The World Health Organization (WHO) raised the global COVID-19 risk to its highest level [Friday], as cases surged in three hot spots outside China, which are quickly spreading the virus to other countries, with many more — such as Nigeria and Mexico — reporting their first cases…” (Schnirring, 2/28).

CNN: Novel coronavirus infects more than 88,000 worldwide as clusters spread

“The death toll from the novel coronavirus has passed 3,000 worldwide, as outbreaks in Italy and Iran continue to worsen and dozens of countries reported their first cases of the highly infectious illness. The virus, formally known as Covid-19, has infected more than 88,400 people since the outbreak began last December in Wuhan, China. The vast majority of cases and deaths are still in mainland China, concentrated in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital — however, despite travel bans, mass quarantines and emergency measures in China, it continues to spread…” (Yeung, 3/2).

Additional coverage of the global spread of coronavirus is available from AP, CIDRAP News, Devex, The Guardian, New York Times (2), Reuters, USA TODAY, and Wall Street Journal.