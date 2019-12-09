BMJ Releases New Collection Issue On NCDs

The BMJ: Solutions for non-communicable disease prevention and control

The BMJ released a new collection issue focused on non-communicable diseases (NCDs). According to the BMJ website, the issue “brings together a wide and diverse author group, to focus on key issues and suggest scalable solutions to accelerate the implementation of the high-level commitments made in the three U.N. general assembly meetings. As this collection expands over time, it looks to cover the major issues in prevention and control of NCDs, and to provide a holistic perspective on the current challenges and scope of future action to tackle NCDs and improve health worldwide” (December 2019).