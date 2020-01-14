BMJ Collection Examines Goal Of Achieving Fair Pricing Of Medicines

The BMJ: Achieving fair pricing of medicines

“…Drug development pipelines are full but mostly focus on potentially profitable diseases that mainly affect high-income countries. In short, the free market does not effectively provide affordable access to medicines for all. Affordability and innovation can coexist so that patients can sustainably access medicines. However, it is challenging to find agreement on a single definition of fair pricing, and health systems have struggled to achieve a balance between affordability and need. This collection of articles outlines evidence and further research that is needed to balance affordability and innovation of medicines” (Multiple authors, 1/13).