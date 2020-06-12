Blog Posts, Resources Address NCDs, Development Financing, U.S. WHO Withdrawal, Other Global Health Issues

BMJ Blogs: Let’s envisage a new, better normal for all non communicable diseases

Jeffrey V. Lazarus, head of the health systems team at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), associate professor at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Barcelona, and vice chair of the EASL International Liver Foundation, and colleagues (6/11).

Center for Global Development: DFC Puts Its Foot on the Pedal

Clemence Landers, policy fellow at the Center for Global Development who works on the U.S. Development Policy Initiative, and Jocilyn Estes, program coordinator for the U.S. Development Policy team at CGD (6/10).

Center for Global Development: Traffic Lights Could Help DFC Balance Its Portfolio and Mitigate Mission Creep

Todd Moss, executive director of the Energy for Growth Hub, a spin-off of CGD’s energy program, and visiting fellow at CGD (6/10).

Center for Strategic & International Studies: Global Health Policy Center Monthly Update (Morrison et al., June 2020)

Norwegian Refugee Council: The world’s most neglected displacement crises in 2019 (6/10).

ONE Blog: Countries commit billions for global vaccines: What happens next?

Katie Ryan, policy officer for global health with the ONE Campaign (6/11).

Pew Research Center: Americans’ views on World Health Organization split along partisan lines as Trump calls for U.S. to withdraw

J.J. Moncus and Aidan Connaughton, both research assistants focusing on global attitudes research at Pew Research Center (6/11).

Think Global Health: Global Health Surveillance in an Internet Age

Rohini Rajgopal, MSPH/MBA dual degree candidate at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and health management consultant (6/8).

UNAIDS: Peer consultants helping the AIDS response in Kyrgyzstan (6/10).

WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control: Landmark legal victory for public health and a major setback for the tobacco industry (6/10).