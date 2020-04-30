menu

Blogs, Statements, Report Address Aspects Of COVID-19

Apr 30, 2020

Amnesty International: The devastating effects of COVID-19 on maternal health in Zimbabwe
Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International campaigner for Southern Africa (4/29).

Atlantic Council: U.S.-E.U. tensions set to escalate over Iran’s coronavirus crisis
Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics, and Maysam Behravesh, political analyst at Gulf State Analytics (4/29).

Atlantic Council: Coronavirus has exposed the United States’ own political virus
John Raidt, nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East Security Initiative of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security (4/29).

Atlantic Council: Africa still sees a massive pandemic in its future, but partnerships may lessen blow
Katherine Walla, editorial assistant at the Atlantic Council (4/29).

BMJ Opinion: Covid-19 affects everything — more than a disease control plan, we need a manifesto
David McCoy, professor of global public health at Queen Mary University London (4/29).

Brookings: How the Sustainable Development Goals can help cities focus COVID-19 recovery on inclusion, equity, and sustainability
Anthony F. Pipa, senior fellow, and Max Bouchet, research analyst, both with the Global Economy and Development Program at Brookings (4/29).

Carnegie Endowment: The Pandemic Is Making Transatlantic Relations More Toxic
Erik Brattberg, director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington (4/29).

Center for Global Development: Maintaining Essential Services in the Time of COVID-19: Vaccination Delivery in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Sharif Ismail, honorary clinical research fellow in public health medicine at Imperial College London, and colleagues (4/29).

Common Dreams: After U.S. Suspension of Funding, WHO Expected to Cut 80% of Humanitarian Aid to War-Torn Yemen
Julia Conley, staff writer for Common Dreams (4/28).

UNAIDS: “We must ensure that HIV treatment adherence is not compromised” — keeping people in Pakistan on HIV treatment (4/29).

UNDP: COVID-19: New UNDP data dashboards reveal huge disparities among countries in ability to cope and recover (4/29).

UNICEF: Over 5 million children face threat of cholera and acute water diarrhea in the midst of COVID-19 as Yemen gets heavy rains (4/29).

UNICEF: Mitigating the Impacts of COVID-19 on Menstrual Health and Hygiene (April 2020).

