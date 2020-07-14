Editorial, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Impact Of Politics On Response Efforts, Need For Testing Strategies, Impacts On Women, Children
The Atlantic: The United States Needs a New Foreign Policy
William J. Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (7/14).
Boston Globe: Politics endanger COVID-19 vaccine
Editorial Board (7/14).
Financial Times: An airborne virus is a threat worth taking seriously
Anjana Ahuja, science commentator at the Financial Times (7/14).
Foreign Affairs: Predicting the Next Pandemic
Andrew S. Natsios, executive professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, director of the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs, and former USAID administrator (7/14).
The Hill: It’s past time for a pandemic testing strategy
Onkar Ghate, chief philosophy officer and senior fellow, and Elan Journo, senior fellow, both at the Ayn Rand Institute (7/8).
Project Syndicate: Africa Can’t Afford COVID-19 Tradeoffs
Abdourahmane Diallo, CEO of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria; Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership; and Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS (7/13).
Project Syndicate: Will Bolsonaro Survive the Pandemic?
Peter Schechter, founding director of the Atlantic Council’s Latin America Center and host and executive producer of the Altamar podcast (7/13).
The Telegraph: Covid-19 has already killed 500,000, but a larger health catastrophe looms for women and children
Monique Vledder, head of the GFF Secretariat (7/14).
Vox: My patient caught Covid-19 twice. So long to herd immunity hopes?
Clay Ackerly, internal medicine and primary care physician (7/12).
Washington Post: We don’t worry for Dr. Fauci. We worry for the country
Editorial Board (7/13).
Washington Post: Fauci has been an example of conscience and courage. Trump has been nothing but weak
Michael Gerson, columnist at the Washington Post (7/13).
Washington Post: Trump’s performance on covid-19 looks especially bad compared with the rest of the world
Brian Klaas, associate professor of global politics at University College London (7/13).