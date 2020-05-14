Blog Posts, Releases Address Various Issues Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

Apolitical: Women show their worth in the Covid-19 crisis. They deserve more than applause

Roopa Dhatt, co-founder and executive director of Women in Global Health (5/12).

BMJ Opinion: Covid-19: Pandemic exposes inequalities in global food systems

Jacqui Wise, freelance medical journalist (5/12).

Brookings: The coronavirus is a siren for the health-related Sustainable Development Goals

Kushal Kadakia, Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, and Andrea Thoumi, research director for global health at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy (5/13).

Council on Foreign Relations: What Is the World Doing to Create a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Claire Felter, copy editor and writer with the Council on Foreign Relations (5/13).

ONE: 3 experts on what we can’t forget during COVID-19

Anne Paisley, senior editorial manager at ONE (5/13).

Plan International: COVID-19: GOING HUNGRY (May 2020).

Pulitzer Center: COVID-19’s Spotlight on Air Pollution

Patrick Ammerman, reporting fellow with the Pulitzer Center (5/13).

UNAIDS: COVID-19 in prisons — a ticking time bomb (5/13).

UNAIDS: Sex workers in Bangladesh: building resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic (5/13).

UNDP: For a lack of soap and clean water, disease flourishes

Andrew Hudson, head of Water and Ocean Governance Programme for UNDP (5/13).

UNICEF: One of the best defences against coronavirus (5/13).

World Bank: How nutrition can protect people’s health during COVID-19

Muhammad Ali Pate, global director for Health, Nutrition and Population and director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF); and Martien van Nieuwkoop, director of the Agriculture Global Practice, both with the World Bank (5/13).

World Bank: COVID-19 (coronavirus): Ensuring continuity of health services in the Middle East and North Africa

Denizhan Duran, young professional, and Rekha Menon, practice manager, both with the World Bank’s Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice (5/13).

World Economic Forum: ‘A false dichotomy’: Global officials on the next phase in the coronavirus crisis

Christopher Alessi, digital editor at the World Economic Forum (5/13).

WHO: Joint statement on Libya: OCHA, UNICEF, IOM, UNHCR, WFP, WHO, UNFPA (5/13).

WHO: UNODC, WHO, UNAIDS and OHCHR joint statement on COVID-19 in prisons and other closed settings (5/13).