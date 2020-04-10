Bill Gates Comments On U.S. COVID-19 Response, Other Aspects Of Pandemic

NPR: Bill Gates, Who Has Warned About Pandemics For Years, On The U.S. Response So Far

“Five years ago, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates gave a TED Talk about global pandemics, warning that the world was not ready to take one on. Now, in the midst of such an outbreak, he has been thinking about how to make up for lost time. Gates has invested in coronavirus research as well as global health more broadly. … In a conversation with NPR’s Ari Shapiro, Gates gives the U.S. response high marks for social distancing efforts but low marks for testing…” (Glen, 4/9).

Additional coverage of comments made by Bill Gates in relation to COVID-19 is available from CNBC, Financial Times, and The Hill.