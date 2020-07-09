menu

Analysis, Statements Address U.S. WHO Withdrawal

Jul 09, 2020

Guttmacher Institute: The United States’ Withdrawal from WHO Is a Shortsighted Tantrum with Lasting Consequences for Sexual and Reproductive Health
Zara Ahmed, associate director of federal Issues at Guttmacher (7/8).

International Rescue Committee: IRC Statement Regarding the United States’ Withdrawal from World Health Organization (7/8).

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders: U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization would be dangerous and self-defeating (7/8).

O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University Law Center: Letter to Congress on WHO Withdrawal from Public Health, Law and International Relations Leaders (6/30).

