Africa Passes 500K Confirmed Coronavirus Cases; Americas Near 6M Cases, Half In Latin America, Caribbean; African Immigrants Hit Hard In France; Israel’s Public Health Leader Resigns Amid Resurgence
AFRICA
AP: Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases now above a half-million (Anna, 7/8).
AP: Zimbabwe’s health minister fired over COVID-19 graft scandal (Mutsaka, 7/7).
BBC News: Coronavirus: Kenyan schools to remain closed until 2021 (7/7).
New Humanitarian: In Burkina Faso, violence and COVID-19 push children out of school and into harm’s way (Mednick, 7/7).
Reuters: Free ambulance helps save mothers and babies in Kenya lockdown (Mersie, 7/7).
Thomson Reuters Foundation: Kenya orders probe into rise in violence against women and girls during pandemic (Bhalla, 7/6).
ASIA
AFP: Mumbai opens new hospitals as India virus deaths top 20,000 (7/7).
Washington Post: Japan faces uptick in coronavirus cases but no political will for new shutdowns (Denyer, 7/8).
Xinhua: Peace operations should assist countries’ response to COVID-19, says Chinese envoy (7/8).
EUROPE
AP: In France, study shows virus hit African immigrants hardest (Leicester, 7/7).
Financial Times: Jeremy Hunt says Sage gave ‘wrong’ advice at start of pandemic (Payne, 7/7).
New York Times: Sweden Has Become the World’s Cautionary Tale (Goodman, 7/7).
LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
Reuters: COVID-19 cases hit 5.9 million in Americas, half in Latin America, Caribbean: WHO (Boadle, 7/7).
MIDDLE EAST
NPR: Amid New Surge In Virus Cases, Israel’s Top Public Health Official Resigns (Estrin, 7/7).
Reuters: UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise (Cornwell, 7/7).
Washington Post: Why Israel is seeing a coronavirus spike after initially crushing the outbreak (Hendrix, 7/7).
NORTH AMERICA
AP: Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again (Mulvihill/Fassett, 7/7).
Bloomberg Law: Birx Says States Mandating Masks Can Change Course of Pandemic (Edney, 7/7).
Financial Times: U.S. launches mass testing in virus hotspots (Wells, 7/7).
The Hill: Why the U.S. is falling behind in COVID-19 fight (Sullivan, 7/8).
Washington Post: It’s America vs. world as coronavirus spreads and hospitalizations rise (Partlow, 7/7).
Xinhua: New COVID-19 model projects over 200,000 U.S. deaths by November if masks aren’t worn: media (7/8).