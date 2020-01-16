menu

3 African Countries Begin Pilot Program Using Malaria Vaccine Among Infants

Jan 16, 2020

AP: 3 African countries trying out 1st malaria vaccine in babies
“…The southern African nation [of Malawi] is rolling out the shots in an unusual pilot program along with Kenya and Ghana. Unlike established vaccines that offer near-complete protection, this new one is only about 40% effective. But experts say it’s worth a try as progress against malaria stalls: Resistance to treatment is growing and the global drop in cases has leveled off…” (Anna/Neergaard, 1/16).

