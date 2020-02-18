5 African Countries Become First To License Ebola Vaccine

Devex: Ebola vaccine given the go-ahead in 5 African countries

“Five African countries have become the first to license a highly effective Ebola vaccine, meaning it can now be administered without being subject to clinical trial or research protocols. Regulatory bodies in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Ghana, Zambia, and Guinea all approved the vaccine in the past week. Several other countries are expected to do so in the coming weeks…” (Smith, 2/18).