1-In-3 Women Experience Physical, Sexual Abuse, U.N. Says Ahead Of International Day To Eliminate Violence

Nov 25, 2019

U.N. News: A staggering one-in-three women, experience physical, sexual abuse
“Violence against women and girls is among the most widespread, and devastating human rights violations in the world, but much it is often unreported due to impunity, shame, and gender inequality, the U.N. highlighted ahead of Monday’s World Day to stamp out abuse of women and girls. … To spotlight the scale of the problem, on this year’s International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women, the United Nations is sharing the many ways in which the scourge manifests itself in physical, sexual, and psychological forms, and the organization is underscoring the life-altering, adverse consequences women suffer as a result…” (11/24).

Additional coverage of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is available from DW, IPS, and Reuters.

