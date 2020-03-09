Women Call For Justice, Equality In International Women’s Day Protests Worldwide; 70% Of Global Health Leaders Men, Report Shows

AP: Women fill streets of world’s cities with call for justice

“Women filled the streets of the world’s largest cities Sunday to protest gender violence and inequality on International Women’s Day, with the mothers of murdered girls leading a march in Mexico City and participants in Paris inveighing against the ‘virus of the patriarchy’…” (Guthrie, 3/9).

The Guardian: Seven out of 10 global health leaders are men — and change is half a century away

“A small group of privileged men based in Europe and the U.S. preside over a global health system which is 70% male, according to new research. The Global Health 50/50 report, published on Monday by University College London’s Institute of Global Health, warns it could take 54 years until the world’s major health organizations have equality in their leadership…” (Ahmed, 3/9).

U.N. News: No sustainable development or peace without women: U.N. deputy chief

“The world will not be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) if half the planet is left behind, the U.N. Deputy Secretary-General said in Papua New Guinea on Sunday: International Women’s Day. Amina J. Mohammed was speaking in the capital, Port Moresby, where she participated in the national launch of the Spotlight Initiative, a European Union-U.N. partnership to eliminate violence against women and girls by the SDG deadline of 2030…” (3/8).

