Secretary Of State Pompeo Marks International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

U.S. Department of State: On International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

In this statement, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Pompeo states, “In observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, and the accompanying 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the United States is proud to reaffirm its commitment to defending the rights of women and girls around the world to live free from violence. The United States recognizes the inherent dignity that every woman and girl possesses and is committed to defending the safety and security of women and girls around the world and to cultivating their development as future leaders of our world” (11/25).