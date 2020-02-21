Protecting Women From Violence, Providing Access To Care Vital To Achieving Development Goals, Opinion Piece Says

Project Syndicate: Violence Against Women Is Blocking Development

Tlaleng Mofokeng, member of the Commission for Gender Equality in South Africa and author

“…The World Health Organization estimates that, globally, more than one in three (35%) women will experience physical or sexual intimate-partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime. Few see their attackers punished, and many cannot access sexual and reproductive health care after the fact, even in countries that have ratified international instruments guaranteeing the right to such care. … Modern development strategies often recognize the pivotal importance of enabling women to fulfill their potential and contribute effectively to their economies. Yet they fail to recognize the need for concerted action to protect women from violence, and uphold the rights of victims. They are thus grossly inadequate. Women deserve to be safe in their homes, at school or work, in hospitals, and on the streets. Only when they are not struggling to survive can they — and their communities — truly thrive” (2/21).