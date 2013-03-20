Larry Levitt is Executive Vice President for Health Policy, overseeing KFF’s policy work on Medicare, Medicaid, the health care marketplace, the Affordable Care Act, women’s health, and global health. He previously was Editor-in-Chief of kaisernetwork.org, the Foundation’s online health policy news and information service, and directed the Foundation’s communications and online activities and its Changing Health Care Marketplace Project.

Prior to joining the Foundation, he served as a Senior Health Policy Advisor to the White House and Department of Health and Human Services, working on the development of President Clinton’s Health Security Act and other health policy initiatives. Earlier, he was the Special Assistant for Health Policy with California Insurance Commissioner John Garamendi, a medical economist with Kaiser Permanente, and served in a number of positions in Massachusetts state government.

He holds a bachelors degree in economics from the University of California at Berkeley, and a masters degree in public policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.