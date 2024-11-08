Media Call: What a Second Trump Administration May Mean for Health Care

Former President Trump’s return to the White House in 2025 could bring big changes to health policy, especially with Republicans projected to control both chambers of Congress.

To discuss the possible range of administrative to legislative actions, KFF held a virtual media availability for journalists on November 8, 2024, over Zoom. KFF experts were available to discuss a variety of issues raised during the campaign by Trump, campaign surrogates, and Republican Congressional leaders, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, Medicaid, drug prices, vaccines, immigrant health, and abortion and other reproductive health care.

Watch a recording of the event | Read the event transcript

Speakers:



Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy

Alina Salganicoff, Senior Vice President and Director for Women’s Health Policy

Tricia Neuman, Senior Vice President and Executive Director for Medicare Policy

Jennifer Kates, Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health Policy and HIV Policy

Robin Rudowitz, Vice President, Director for Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured

Cynthia Cox, Vice President, Director of the Program on the ACA

Samantha Artiga, Vice President and Director for Racial Equity and Health Policy

Liz Hamel, Vice President and Director of Public Opinion and Survey Research

Please reach out to us at KFFMedia@kff.org with any questions.