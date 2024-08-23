KFF Tracker: U.S. Global Health Programs by Country and Region
The U.S. supports global health programs in almost 80 countries, with additional countries reached through its regional efforts and contributions to multilateral organizations.1 In each partner country, U.S. programs often operate in multiple program or health areas, which may include: the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Tuberculosis (TB), the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Family Planning and Reproductive Health (FP/RH), Maternal and Child Health (MCH), Nutrition, and Global Health Security. This tracker provides an overview of U.S. bilateral global health programs by country and region through:
- a map of U.S. bilateral global health programs by country (Figure 1);
- a list of countries where the U.S. operates bilateral global health programs by program area (Table 1); and
- a summary of the number of countries reached by region and program area (Table 2).
The tracker currently reflects FY 2023 data2 and will be updated annually.
Endnotes
Number of countries represents countries that received funding directly from the U.S. government as reported on ForeignAssistance.gov; additional countries may be reached through “regional” and “worldwide” programming.
Reflects U.S. global health programs by country and region as identified in FY 2023 planned funding data from ForeignAssistance.gov for all global health programs, with the exception of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), whose countries were identified through the FY 2023 USAID NTD fact sheet and personal communication with USAID. See also KFF’s U.S. Global Health Budget Tracker for more details on planned funding by country.