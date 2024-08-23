KFF Tracker: U.S. Global Health Programs by Country and Region

The U.S. supports global health programs in almost 80 countries, with additional countries reached through its regional efforts and contributions to multilateral organizations. In each partner country, U.S. programs often operate in multiple program or health areas, which may include: the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Tuberculosis (TB), the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Family Planning and Reproductive Health (FP/RH), Maternal and Child Health (MCH), Nutrition, and Global Health Security. This tracker provides an overview of U.S. bilateral global health programs by country and region through:

a map of U.S. bilateral global health programs by country (Figure 1);

a list of countries where the U.S. operates bilateral global health programs by program area (Table 1); and

a summary of the number of countries reached by region and program area (Table 2).

The tracker currently reflects FY 2023 data and will be updated annually.