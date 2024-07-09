House Committee on Appropriations Releases FY 2025 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor HHS) Appropriations Bill & Accompanying Report

The House Committee on Appropriations released its FY 2025 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor HHS) appropriations bill on June 26, 2024 and accompanying report on July 9, 2024. The Labor HHS appropriations bill includes funding for U.S. global health programs provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and funding for global health research activities provided to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Total global health funding at CDC and NIH through the Labor HHS bill is not yet known, as funding for some programs at NIH is determined at the agency level rather than specified by Congress in annual appropriations bills. Funding for global health programs at CDC totals $564 million, which is $129 million (-19%) below both the FY24 enacted level and President’s FY25 request ($693 million). The bill would eliminate all funding for global HIV programs at CDC; all other program areas would be flat funded compared to enacted and request levels. Also, the report includes a provision requesting an update in the FY 2026 congressional budget justification on how agencies “jointly coordinate global health research activities with specific metrics to track progress and collaboration toward agreed upon health goals.” See the table below for additional detail on global health funding. See other budget summaries and the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.