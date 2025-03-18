Congress passes Full-Year Continuing Resolution Bill, maintaining global health funding at prior year levels

On March 15, 2025, the President signed a full-year “continuing resolution” (CR) that continues funding the federal government through the rest of the fiscal year. It maintains U.S. global health funding at the prior year (FY 2024) level ($10.8 billion).[i] The Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025, which was passed by the House on March 11, 2025 and the Senate on March 14, 2025, references relevant sections of the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 – as well as the associated explanatory report, specifying funding levels for global health programs at the Department of State (State), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Institutes of Health (NIH). The CR also includes language (Section 1113) instructing departments and agencies to report back to Congress within 45 days on spending, expenditure, or operating plans at the program, project, or activity level for FY 2025, and specifically for foreign assistance programs funded under State and Foreign Operations (SFOPs), which includes State and USAID, at the country, regional, and central program level, and for any international organization. See other budget summaries for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.

[i] The $10.8 billion in global health funding is based on those amounts specified in appropriations bills. In past years, additional funding for global health has also been determined at the agency level.