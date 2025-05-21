U.S. Global Health Country-Level Funding Tracker

This tracker provides U.S. global health funding data by program area and country. It includes Congressionally appropriated (planned) funding amounts from FY 2006 to FY 2023, as well as obligations and disbursements from FY 2006 to FY 2025 (FY 2024 and 2025 data are partially reported). It is important to note that these data do not reflect recent changes made by the Trump administration, starting on January 20, 2025, that have resulted in a freeze in funding, significant funding reductions, and cancellation of the majority of global health projects (see the KFF fact sheet on the proposed reorganization of U.S. global health programs for more information). Data were obtained from ForeignAssistance.gov (see About This Tracker below for more details). For examples of analyses that can be done using the tracker, please expand the section below.

Sample Analyses This interactive can be used to understand how much funding the U.S. provides to global health programs in other countries. For example, in FY 2023, the most recent year with complete data, the U.S. appropriated $6.9 billion, obligated $6.1 billion, and disbursed $6.2 billion to country-specific global health programs (additional funding was also channeled to global activities and regional programs). Of the $6.1 billion in obligations: 87 countries received U.S. funding for global health programs overall, including 61 countries that received funding for HIV, 57 for global health security (GHS), 47 for maternal and child health (MCH), 38 for family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH), 29 for malaria, 27 for nutrition efforts, 26 for tuberculosis (TB), and 19 for other public health threats.

The top 10 countries, accounting for 61% of funding, were: Nigeria ($574 million), Tanzania ($487 million), Uganda ($427 million), Mozambique ($423 million), Zambia ($412 million), Kenya ($381 million), South Africa ($364 million), Malawi ($259 million), Democratic Republic of the Congo ($219 million), and Ethiopia ($198 million).

Regionally, countries in Sub-Saharan Africa received the largest share of U.S. global health funding (85% or $5.2 billion), followed by East Asia and Oceana, South and Central Asia, and Western Hemisphere (each at 4% or ranging from $226-264 million), Middle East and North Africa (2% or $106 million), and Europe and Eurasia (1% or $83 million).

Low-income countries received the largest share of funding (46% or $2.9 billion), followed by lower-middle-income countries (43% or $2.6 billion), and upper-middle-income countries (11% or $651 million); high-income countries received 0.2% ($10 million).

About This Tracker

The U.S. is the largest donor to global health in the world, providing bilateral (direct country-to-country) support for U.S. global health programs in almost 90 countries in FY 2023, with additional countries reached through U.S. regional efforts and U.S. contributions to multilateral organizations. This tracker provides historical data on bilateral U.S. government funding for global health by country, region, and income-level. It presents data on country-specific global health funding channeled through the Department of State (State) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which account for approximately 85% of all U.S. funding for global health. Funding channeled through other agencies – the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Department of Defense (DoD) – is not included, as these data are not available at the country-level. Funding directed to “regional” or “worldwide” programs, which may reach additional countries, is also not included. See our companion resource, KFF U.S. Global Health Budget Tracker, to view data on U.S. funding for global health overall, including funding channeled through these other agencies. Data in this tracker present three transaction types:

Appropriated: funding amounts based on Congressional appropriations for a given fiscal year which may be obligated and disbursed over a multi-year period; Obligations: binding agreements that will result in disbursements (or outlays), immediately or in the future, and Disbursements: actual paid amounts (an outlay of funds) to a recipient in a given year.

These amounts will be updated as new data become available. Queried data can be downloaded using the button within the interactive, and the full data can be downloaded here. For questions related to this resource, or for inquiries on further analyses on U.S. global health funding, please contact globalhealthbudget@kff.org.

Sources

KFF analysis of data from the U.S. Foreign Assistance Dashboard, U.S. State Department regional classifications, and World Bank income classifications.

