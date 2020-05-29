This Week in Coronavirus: May 21 to May 28

Every Friday, we’re recapping the past week in the coronavirus pandemic from our tracking, policy analysis, polling, and journalism. This week, total deaths due to COVID-19 in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 on Wednesday, May 27. That day ended with approximately 100,400 total confirmed deaths. Total cases in the U.S. are still climbing, and this week increased by 144,000, bringing the cumulative total of cases past 1.7 million. Across 40 states reporting this data as of yesterday, 43% of deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, since last Thursday, restaurants have reopened to dine-in service in 4 more states, and 4 more states have eased or lifted their gatherings ban. All but two states have eased or lifted at least one social distancing requirement.