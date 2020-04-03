This Week in Coronavirus: March 27th to April 3rd

Every Friday we’ll recap our new policy analysis, polling, and updates on coronavirus from the past week.

Here’s the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources:

Global Cases: This week total cases worldwide passed 1 million – with 1,013,039 cases and 52,980 deaths.

U.S. Cases: There have been 141,511 new cases and 4,333 deaths in the U.S. since March 27th. This week total cases nationwide passed the 250,000 mark.

Stay At Home Order : 39 statewide orders, 2 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, no action in 9 states

: 39 statewide orders, 2 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, no action in 9 states Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers : 9 orders for all travelers, 1 order for all air travelers, 5 for travelers coming from certain states, other action in 1 state, no action in 35 states

: 9 orders for all travelers, 1 order for all air travelers, 5 for travelers coming from certain states, other action in 1 state, no action in 35 states Non-Essential Business Closures : 33 orders to close all non-essential businesses; 4 orders to close all non-essential retail businesses, other action in 5 states, no action in 9 states

: 33 orders to close all non-essential businesses; 4 orders to close all non-essential retail businesses, other action in 5 states, no action in 9 states Large Gatherings Ban : All gatherings prohibited in 18 states, gatherings of 10+ people prohibited in 25 states, gatherings of 50+ prohibited in 1 state, other action in 4 states, no action in 3 states

: All gatherings prohibited in 18 states, gatherings of 10+ people prohibited in 25 states, gatherings of 50+ prohibited in 1 state, other action in 4 states, no action in 3 states State-Mandated School Closures : Closures in 49 states, schools effectively closed in 2 states

: Closures in 49 states, schools effectively closed in 2 states Bar/Restaurant Limits: Closed except takeout/delivery in 46 states, limited on-site service in 3 states, other action in 1 state, no action in 1 state

Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment : 2 states plus D.C. require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state; no action in 47 states

: 2 states plus D.C. require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state; no action in 47 states Free Cost Vaccine When Available : 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states

: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements : For COVID-19 testing only in 6 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 4 states, no action in 41 states

: For COVID-19 testing only in 6 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 4 states, no action in 41 states Early Prescription Refills : State requires in 16 states, no action in 35 states

: State requires in 16 states, no action in 35 states Premium Payment Grace Period : Grace period extended for all policies in 7 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 39 states

: Grace period extended for all policies in 7 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 39 states Marketplace Special Enrollment Period : Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states

: Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states

Approved Section 1135 Waivers : 45 total

: 45 total Approved Medicaid Disaster Relief SPAs : 2 total

: 2 total Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 16 total

