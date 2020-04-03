This Week in Coronavirus: March 27th to April 3rd
KFF Apr 03, 2020
Every Friday we’ll recap our new policy analysis, polling, and updates on coronavirus from the past week.
Here’s the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources:
Global Cases: This week total cases worldwide passed 1 million – with 1,013,039 cases and 52,980 deaths.
U.S. Cases: There have been 141,511 new cases and 4,333 deaths in the U.S. since March 27th. This week total cases nationwide passed the 250,000 mark.
STATEWIDE ACTIONS TO MITIGATE THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 (includes Washington D.C.):
- Stay At Home Order: 39 statewide orders, 2 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, no action in 9 states
- Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers: 9 orders for all travelers, 1 order for all air travelers, 5 for travelers coming from certain states, other action in 1 state, no action in 35 states
- Non-Essential Business Closures: 33 orders to close all non-essential businesses; 4 orders to close all non-essential retail businesses, other action in 5 states, no action in 9 states
- Large Gatherings Ban: All gatherings prohibited in 18 states, gatherings of 10+ people prohibited in 25 states, gatherings of 50+ prohibited in 1 state, other action in 4 states, no action in 3 states
- State-Mandated School Closures: Closures in 49 states, schools effectively closed in 2 states
- Bar/Restaurant Limits: Closed except takeout/delivery in 46 states, limited on-site service in 3 states, other action in 1 state, no action in 1 state
STATE COVID-19 HEALTH POLICY ACTIONS
- Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 2 states plus D.C. require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state; no action in 47 states
- Free Cost Vaccine When Available: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states
- States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements: For COVID-19 testing only in 6 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 4 states, no action in 41 states
- Early Prescription Refills: State requires in 16 states, no action in 35 states
- Premium Payment Grace Period: Grace period extended for all policies in 7 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 39 states
- Marketplace Special Enrollment Period: Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states
- Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states
APPROVED MEDICAID STATE ACTIONS TO ADDRESS COVID-19
- Approved Section 1135 Waivers: 45 total
- Approved Medicaid Disaster Relief SPAs: 2 total
- Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 16 total
Here’s the latest KFF COVID-19 resources published since last Friday:
- Is Contact Tracing Getting Enough Attention in U.S. Coronavirus Response? (Blog Post)
- COVID-19: Expected Implications for Medicaid and State Budgets (Blog Post)
- Long-Term Trends in Employer-Based Coverage (Issue Brief)
- COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker – Updated as of April 3, 2020 (Interactive)
- State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus (Issue Brief)
- Medicaid Emergency Authority Tracker: Approved State Actions to Address COVID-19 (Issue Brief)
- KFF Health Tracking Poll – Early April 2020: The Impact Of Coronavirus On Life In America (Poll Findings, News Release, Blog Post )
- Problems Getting Care Due to Cost or Paying Medical Bills Among Medicare Beneficiaries (Issue Brief)
- Why the U.S. Doesn’t Have More Hospital Beds (Axios Column)
- Put to the Test: Can the U.S. Get to the Next Phase of the COVID-19 Response? (Blog Post)
- A Look at the $100 Billion for Hospitals in the CARES Act (Blog Post)
- Jen Kates and Josh Michaud Featured Speakers in Virtual Briefing About the Coronavirus Pandemic (Blog Post)
- Update: Coronavirus Puts a Spotlight on Paid Leave Policies (Issue Brief)
- FAQs on Medicare Coverage and Costs Related to COVID-19 Testing and Treatment (Issue Brief)
- New KFF State Survey Data Provide a Benchmark for Measuring State Responses to COVID-19 (Blog Post)
- What People (and Policymakers) Can Do About Losing Coverage During the COVID-19 Crisis (Blog Post)
- N. SG Launches ‘Shared Responsibility, Global Solidarity’ Report As U.N. GA Considers Rival Resolutions On COVID-19 Response (KFF Daily Global Health Policy Report)
The latest KHN COVID-19 stories:
- Medicaid Nearing ‘Eye Of The Storm’ As Newly Unemployed Look For Coverage (KHN, USA Today)
- Trump Touted Abbott’s Quick COVID-19 Test. HHS Document Shows Only 5,500 Are On Way For Entire U.S. (KHN, Daily Beast)
- Pandemic-Stricken Cities Have Empty Hospitals, But Reopening Them Is Difficult (KHN)
- California Hospitals Face Surge With Proven Fixes And Some Hail Marys (KHN)
- As The Country Disinfects, Diabetes Patients Can’t Find Rubbing Alcohol (KHN, USA Today)
- KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: All Coronavirus All The Time (Podcast)
- Under Pressure, Florida Governor Finally Orders Residents To Stay Home (KHN)
- Fox News’ Jesse Watters Said Travel Bans ‘More Critical In Saving Lives’ Than COVID Testing. He’s Wrong. (KHN)
- Listen: COVID-19 Stresses Rural Hospitals Even Before They Have A Single Case (Radio Appearance)
- Listen: Why It Takes So Long To Get COVID-19 Test Results (Radio Appearance)
Analysis: He Got Tested For Coronavirus. Then Came The Flood Of Medical Bills. (KHN, New York Times)
- Red Dawn Breaking Bad’: Officials Warned About Safety Gear Shortfall Early On, Emails Show (KHN, Daily Beast)
- What Takes So Long? A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Steps Involved In COVID-19 Testing (KHN, NPR)
- Online Coronavirus Tests Are Just The Latest Iffy Products Marketed To Anxious Consumers (KHN, The Guardian)
- ‘Essential’ Or Not, These Workers Report For Duty (KHN)
- Temperature Check: Tips For Tracking A Key Symptom Of Coronavirus Contagion (KHN, New York Times)
- With Coronavirus Rare In Rural Florida, Experts Dispute Way Forward (KHN, USA Today)
- Blood Centers Will Collect Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors In Bid For Treatment (KHN)
- Should You Bring Mom Home From Assisted Living During The Pandemic? (KHN, CNN)
- Coronavirus Patients Caught In Conflict Between Hospital And Nursing Homes (KHN, Daily Beast)
- Sheltered At Home, Families Broach End-Of-Life Planning (KHN, CNN)
- COVID-19 Bonanza: Stimulus Hands Health Industry Billions Not Directly Related To Pandemic (KHN, Fortune)
- More Than 5,000 Surgery Centers Can Now Serve As Makeshift Hospitals During COVID-19 Crisis (KHN)
- The Nation’s 5,000 Outpatient Surgery Centers Could Help With The COVID-19 Overflow (KHN)
- Already Taxed Health Care Workers Not ‘Immune’ From Layoffs And Less Pay (KHN)
- Addiction Is ‘A Disease Of Isolation’ — So Pandemic Puts Recovery At Risk (KHN)
- Listen: How Hospitals Are Preparing For Surge In COVID-19 Patients (KHN)