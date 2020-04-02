menu

Poll Examines the Impact of Coronavirus on Life in America

KFF Apr 02, 2020

With coronavirus cases rising and businesses shutting down, four in 10 (39%) U.S. residents say they already have lost a job or income due to the crisis, the latest KFF Health Tracking Poll finds. This includes most part-time workers (54%), as well as nearly half of parents with children under age 18 (47%) and those paid hourly or by the job (45%).

A large majority (82%) also report that they are sheltering-in-place and not leaving their homes except for essential needs such as food and medical care as most states have ordered or recommend. And nearly everyone (92%) now reports some kind of social distancing, such as cancelling travel plans and not attending large gatherings – up from 59% two weeks ago.

Fielded March 25-30, the poll finds that Americans are already reporting significant pandemic-related problems as the crisis disrupts their lives and threatens their health and finances.

