This Week in Coronavirus: July 2 to July 9

Every week we recap the past week in the coronavirus pandemic from our tracking, policy analysis, polling, and journalism.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is expanding rapidly. On Wednesday, July 8, the United States surpassed another grim milestone when the day ended with more than 3 million confirmed cases. While the locations of outbreaks continue to move across the country, surging in some states and falling in others, much of the recent case growth has been occurring in the South and West.

As of July 8th, we identified 33 states as hotspots (experiencing recent increases in cases for 14 days and an increasing positivity rate or positivity rate over 10%), 23 of which were in the South and West. The shifting surge in outbreaks to the South and West will likely exacerbate the disparate effects of COVID-19 for people of color, who already are facing a higher burden of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as well as a larger economic toll compared to their White counterparts. Hispanic people may be particularly hard hit as outbreaks rise in these regions of the country.

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn have taken a toll on mental health for many people, with over 30% of adults in the U.S. now reporting symptoms consistent with an anxiety and/or depressive disorder. KFF polling during the pandemic has consistently found large shares of the public saying that worry and stress related to the coronavirus have had a negative effect on their mental health. This is coming at a time when mental health resources were already strained, and people with mental health diagnoses often face barriers to care. Our new fact sheets examine national and state-level data on mental health prior to the pandemic, which is expected to place additional strains on the system.

Here are the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources: