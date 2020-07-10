This Week in Coronavirus: July 2 to July 9

Every week we recap the past week in the coronavirus pandemic from our tracking, policy analysis, polling, and journalism.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is expanding rapidly. On Wednesday, July 8, the United States surpassed another grim milestone when the day ended with more than 3 million confirmed cases. While the locations of outbreaks continue to move across the country, surging in some states and falling in others, much of the recent case growth has been occurring in the South and West.
As of July 8th, we identified 33 states as hotspots (experiencing recent increases in cases for 14 days and an increasing positivity rate or positivity rate over 10%), 23 of which were in the South and West. The shifting surge in outbreaks to the South and West will likely exacerbate the disparate effects of COVID-19 for people of color, who already are facing a higher burden of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as well as a larger economic toll compared to their White counterparts. Hispanic people may be particularly hard hit as outbreaks rise in these regions of the country.
The coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn have taken a toll on mental health for many people, with over 30% of adults in the U.S. now reporting symptoms consistent with an anxiety and/or depressive disorder. KFF polling during the pandemic has consistently found large shares of the public saying that worry and stress related to the coronavirus have had a negative effect on their mental health. This is coming at a time when mental health resources were already strained, and people with mental health diagnoses often face barriers to care. Our new fact sheets examine national and state-level data on mental health prior to the pandemic, which is expected to place additional strains on the system.
Here are the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources:
Global Cases and Deaths: Total cases worldwide passed 12 million between July 2 and July 9– with an increase of approximately 1.4 million new confirmed cases. There were also approximately 33,500 new confirmed deaths worldwide between July 2 and July 9, bringing the total to approximately 555,000 confirmed deaths.
U.S. Cases and Deaths: Total confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed 3 million this week. There was an approximate increase of nearly 374,500 confirmed cases between July 2 and July 9. Approximately 4,500 confirmed deaths in the past week brought the total to over 133,000 confirmed deaths in the U.S.
U.S. Tests: There have been over 38 million total COVID-19 tests with results in the U.S. In the past 7 days, 1.4% of the total U.S. population was tested.
Race/Ethnicity Data: Black individuals made up a higher share of cases/deaths compared to their share of the population in 30 of 48 states reporting cases and 33 of 44 states reporting deaths. In 6 states (KS, WI, MO, MI, TN, and IL) the share of COVID-19 related deaths among Black people was at least two times higher than their share of the total population. Hispanic individuals made up a higher share of cases compared to their share of the total population in 37 of 45 states reporting cases. In 7 states (KY, TN, IA, WI, NE, SD, and MN), Hispanic peoples’ share of cases was more than 4 times their share of the population. COVID-19 continues to have a sharp, disproportionate impact on American Indian/Alaska Native as well as Asian people in some states.
Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus: 38% of all U.S. adults are at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus (92,560,223 total) due to their age (65 and over) or pre-existing medical condition. Of those at higher risk, 45% are under age 65 and at increased risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus due to their existing medical condition such as such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, uncontrolled asthma or obesity. Among nonelderly adults — low-income, American Indian/Alaska Native & Black adults have a higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus. In both cases – for race and household income – the higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus is chiefly due to a higher prevalence of underlying health conditions and longstanding disparities in health care and other socio-economic factors.
State Reports of Long-Term Care Facility Cases and Deaths Related to COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)
- Data Reporting Status: 47 states are reporting COVID-19 data in long-term care facilities, 4 states are not reporting
- Long-term care facilities with known cases: 11,644 (across 44 states)
- Cases in long-term care facilities: 283,973 (across 43 states)
- Deaths in long-term care facilities: 56,143 (in 42 states)
- Long-term care facilities as a share of total state cases: 12% (across 43 states)
- Long-term care facility deaths as a share of total state deaths: 44% (across 42 states)
State Social Distancing Actions (includes Washington D.C.):
- Status of reopening: Proceeding in 26 states, paused in 10 states, new restrictions in 7 states, reopened in 8 states
- Stay At Home Order: Original stay at home order in 6 states, stay at home order eased or lifted in 39 states, no action in 6 states
- Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers: Original traveler quarantine mandate in place in 9 states, new traveler quarantine mandate in place in 3 states, traveler quarantine mandate eased or lifted in 16 states, no action in 23 states
- Non-Essential Business Closures: Some or all non-essential businesses permitted to reopen (some with reduced capacity) in 43 states, new business closures or limits in 3 states, no action in 5 states
- Large Gatherings Ban: Original gathering ban/limit in place in 5 states, gathering/ban limit expanded or lifted in 42 states, new gathering/ban limit in place in 3 states, no action in 1 states
- Restaurant Limits: Restaurants reopened to dine-in service in 48 states, newly closed to dine-in service in 1 state, new capacity limits in 1 state, no action in 1 state
- Bar Closures: Closed in 9 states, reopened in 34 states, newly closed in 8 states
- Face Covering Requirement: Required for general public in 23 states, required for certain employees in 18 states, allows local officials to require them for general public in 5 states, no action in 7 states
- Primary Election Postponement: Postponement in 15 states, no postponement in 36 states
- Emergency Declaration: There are emergency declarations in all 51 states.
State COVID-19 Health Policy Actions (Includes Washington D.C.)
- Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 3 states require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states
- Free Cost Vaccine When Available: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states
- States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements: For COVID-19 testing only in 5 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 6 states, no action in 40 states
- Early Prescription Refills: State requires in 17 states, expired in 1 state, no action in 33 states
- Premium Payment Grace Period: Grace period extended for all policies in 3 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 4 states, expired in 9 states, no action in 35 states
- Marketplace Special Enrollment Period: Marketplace special enrollment period still active in 5 states, ended in 7 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states
- Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states
State Actions on Telehealth (Includes Washington D.C.)
- New Requirements for Coverage of Telehealth Services: Parity with in-person services in 6 states, broad coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, limited coverage of telehealth services in 6 states, no action in 33 states
- Waiving or Limiting Cost-Sharing for Telehealth Services: Waived for COVID-19 services only in 7 states, waived or limited for all services in 8 states, expired in 1 state, no action in 35 states
- Reimbursement Parity for Telehealth and In-Person Services: Required for all services in 17 states, no action in 34 states
- Require Expanded Options for Delivery of Telehealth Services: Yes in 34 states, for behavioral health services only in 1 state, expired in 1 state, no action in 15 states
Approved Medicaid State Actions to Address COVID-19 (Includes Washington D.C.)
- Approved Section 1115 Waivers to Address COVID-19: 4 states (HI, NC, NH, WA) have approved waivers
- Approved Section 1135 Waivers: 51 states have approved waivers
- Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 50 states have approved waivers
- Approved State Plan Amendments (SPAs): 46 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid or CHIP disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA
- Other State-Reported Medicaid Administrative Actions: 51 states report taking other administrative actions in their Medicaid programs to address COVID-19
