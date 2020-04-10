This Week in Coronavirus: April 4th to April 10th

Every Friday we’ll recap our new policy analysis, polling, and updates on coronavirus from the past week.

Here are the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources:

Global Cases and Deaths: This week total cases worldwide passed 1.5 million – with approximately 582k cases added in the past week. There have been 42.5k deaths since April 3rd.

U.S. Cases and Deaths: There have been approximately 218k new cases and 10.6k new deaths in the U.S. since April 3rd.

Tests: There are 2,372,343 total COVID-19 tests with results in the U.S. 19% of these tests were positive. There were 7.2 tests with results per 1000 people.

Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus: 38% of adults are at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus (92,560,223 total). 55% of adults ages 65 and older are at higher risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus.

Stay At Home Order: 42 statewide orders, 2 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, no action in 6 states

42 statewide orders, 2 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, no action in 6 states Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers: 13 orders for all travelers, 1 order for all air travelers, 6 for travelers coming from certain states, other action in 1 state, no action in 30 states

13 orders for all travelers, 1 order for all air travelers, 6 for travelers coming from certain states, other action in 1 state, no action in 30 states Non-Essential Business Closures: 35 orders to close all non-essential businesses; 4 orders to close all non-essential retail businesses, other action in 5 states, no action in 7 states

35 orders to close all non-essential businesses; 4 orders to close all non-essential retail businesses, other action in 5 states, no action in 7 states Large Gatherings Ban: All gatherings prohibited in 18 states, gatherings of 10+ people prohibited in 26 states, other actions in 4 states, no action in 3 states

All gatherings prohibited in 18 states, gatherings of 10+ people prohibited in 26 states, other actions in 4 states, no action in 3 states State-Mandated School Closures: Closures in 49 states, schools effectively closed in 2 states

Closures in 49 states, schools effectively closed in 2 states Bar/Restaurant Limits: Closed except takeout/delivery in 47 states, limited on-site service in 2 states, other action in 1 state, no action in 1 state

Closed except takeout/delivery in 47 states, limited on-site service in 2 states, other action in 1 state, no action in 1 state Primary Election Postponement: Postponement in 14 states, no postponement in 37 states

Postponement in 14 states, no postponement in 37 states Emergency Declaration: There are emergency declarations in all states and D.C.

Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 3 states plus D.C. require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state; no action in 47 states

3 states plus D.C. require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state; no action in 47 states Free Cost Vaccine When Available: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states

9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements: For COVID-19 testing only in 6 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 5 states, no action in 40 states

For COVID-19 testing only in 6 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 5 states, no action in 40 states Early Prescription Refills: State requires in 17 states, no action in 34 states

State requires in 17 states, no action in 34 states Premium Payment Grace Period: Grace period extended for all policies in 8 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 38 states

Grace period extended for all policies in 8 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 38 states Marketplace Special Enrollment Period: Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states

Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states

Approved Section 1135 Waivers: 49 states have approved waivers

49 states have approved waivers Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 24 states have approved waivers

This week’s blog posts in Coronavirus Policy Watch:

The Public Wants the Federal Government, Not States, in Charge On Coronavirus (Blog Post, Axios Column)

Is There a Widening Gender Gap in Coronavirus Stress? (Blog Post)

Partying Spring Breakers Don’t Represent Most of America’s Young Adults (Blog Post)

Stay-At-Home Orders to Fight COVID-19 in the United States: The Risks of a Scattershot Approach (Blog Post)

