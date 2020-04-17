This Week in Coronavirus: April 10 to April 17

Every Friday we’ll recap our new policy analysis, polling, and updates on coronavirus from the past week.

Here are the latest coronavirus stats from KFF’s tracking resources:

Global Cases and Deaths: This week total cases worldwide passed 2.1 million – with approximately 588,700 new cases added between April 9 and April 16. There were approximately 48,300 new confirmed deaths between April 9 and April 16.

U.S. Cases and Deaths: There were approximately 200,000 new cases and 12,500 deaths in the United States between April 9 and April 16.

U.S. Tests: There have been 3,423,034 total COVID-19 tests with results in the United States, with over 1 million added since last week. 19% of the total tests were positive. There were 10.4 tests with results per 1000 people.

Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with Coronavirus: 38% of all adults are at risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus (92,560,223 total) due to their age (65 and over) or pre-existing medical conditions. Of those ages 65 and older, 55% are at increased risk of serious illness if infected with coronavirus due to their existing medical conditions such as such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, asthma and obesity.

Stay At Home Order: 42 statewide orders, 2 orders for high-risk groups only, other action in 1 state, no action in 6 states

Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers: 14 orders for all travelers, 1 order for all air travelers, 6 for travelers coming from certain states, other action in 1 state, no action in 29 states

Non-Essential Business Closures: 35 orders to close all non-essential businesses; 4 orders to close all non-essential retail businesses, other action in 5 states, no action in 7 states

Large Gatherings Ban: All gatherings prohibited in 18 states, gatherings of 10+ people prohibited in 26 states, other actions in 4 states, no action in 3 states

State-Mandated School Closures: Closures in 49 states, schools effectively closed in 2 states

Bar/Restaurant Limits: Closed except takeout/delivery in 47 states, limited on-site service in 2 states, other action in 1 state, no action in 1 state

Primary Election Postponement: Postponement in 15 states, no postponement in 36 states

Emergency Declaration: There are emergency declarations in all states and D.C.

Waive Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment: 2 states plus D.C. require, state-insurer agreement in 3 states; no action in 45 states

Free Cost Vaccine When Available: 9 states require, state-insurer agreement in 1 state, no action in 41 states

States Requires Waiver of Prior Authorization Requirements: For COVID-19 testing only in 6 states, for COVID-19 testing and treatment in 5 states, no action in 40 states

Early Prescription Refills: State requires in 17 states, no action in 34 states

Premium Payment Grace Period: Grace period extended for all policies in 9 states, grace period extended for COVID-19 diagnosis/impacts only in 5 states, no action in 37 states

Marketplace Special Enrollment Period: Marketplace special enrollment period in 12 states, no special enrollment period in 39 states

Paid Sick Leave: 13 states enacted, 2 proposed, no action in 36 states

Approved Section 1135 Waivers: 49 states have approved waivers

49 states have approved waivers Approved 1915 (c) Appendix K Waivers: 27 states have approved waivers

27 states have approved waivers Approved State Plan Amendments (SPAs)*: 10 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA

10 states have temporary changes approved under Medicaid disaster relief SPAs, 1 state has an approved traditional SPA Other State-Reported Administrative Actions: 51 states (all 50 states & DC) report taking other administrative actions in their Medicaid programs to address COVID-19

*The Disaster Relief SPA allows states to make temporary changes to their Medicaid state plans and address access and coverage issues during the COVID-19 emergency. States can also make changes through traditional SPAs and can implement changes under existing authority that do not require SPA approval.

This week’s blog posts in Coronavirus Policy Watch:

The latest KFF COVID-19 resources:

Changes in Income and Health Coverage Eligibility After Job Loss Due to COVID-19 (Data Note)

Updated: State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus (Interactive)

Updated: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker – Updated as of April 17, 2020 (Interactive)

Updated: Medicaid Emergency Authority Tracker: Approved State Actions to Address COVID-19 (Issue Brief)

