menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

How Affordability of Employer Coverage Varies by Family Income

Lynne Cotter, Gary Claxton, Matt McGough, and Matthew Rae
Published:

People in lower-income families with employer coverage spend a greater share of their income on health costs than those with higher incomes, and the cost of employer sponsored health insurance—including premiums, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket costs—has risen steadily over time. Low-income workers offered health insurance through their employer are typically not eligible for subsidies on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplaces, even if they would face lower costs to buy coverage and with reduced cost sharing.

This analysis uses information from the 2024 Annual Social and Economic Supplement (ASEC) to the Current Population Survey to look at the share of family income people with employer-based coverage pay toward their premiums and out-of-pocket payments for medical care. It considers non-elderly people living with one or more family members who are full-time workers and have employer-based coverage.

The analysis is available through the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.