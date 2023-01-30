How Does Cost Affect Access to Care?

This slideshow examines how cost and insurance affects people’s access to care, including decisions to forgo or delay needed care and access to a usual source of care. Based on data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey, the analysis finds that 1 in 11 adults reported delaying or not getting care because of cost reasons.

The analysis also notes that those without health insurance or in poor health are more likely to experience cost-related barriers to care and worry more about the cost of routine care. The slideshow also explores variations based on income, and race and ethnicity.

The slideshow is available through the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.