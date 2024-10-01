Lynne Cotter is a senior health policy research manager for the Program on the ACA and works on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, monitoring healthcare costs over time.



Prior to joining KFF, she worked as a research scientist at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, analyzing health care trends and innovating methods of health communication to support data-informed policy changes.



Cotter is currently a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Wisconsin Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in psychology.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutritional science with a minor in global health and a Master of Public Health degree from The Dartmouth Institute of Health Policy and Clinical Practice.