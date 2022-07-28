menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

How much is health spending expected to grow?


Published: Jul 28, 2022

This chart collection explores how health spending is expected to grow in coming years, based on National Health Expenditure projections from federal actuaries.

Health spending grew rapidly in 2020, at a rate of 9.3% per capita from the prior year. Most of this growth was due to government spending on public health activities and other pandemic relief. However, the CMS actuaries expect health spending to return to more normal growth rates in the coming years. They project that per capita health spending will grow at a rate of 4.5% on average from 2021 to 2030.

It is part of the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.

Topics

Tags

Explore Charts & Slides by Topic

Search Charts & Slides For:

All charts & slides

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.