How much is health spending expected to grow?

This chart collection explores how health spending is expected to grow in coming years, based on National Health Expenditure projections from federal actuaries.

Health spending grew rapidly in 2020, at a rate of 9.3% per capita from the prior year. Most of this growth was due to government spending on public health activities and other pandemic relief. However, the CMS actuaries expect health spending to return to more normal growth rates in the coming years. They project that per capita health spending will grow at a rate of 4.5% on average from 2021 to 2030.

