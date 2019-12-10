Now updated with 2018 data, the National Health Spending Explorer on the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker provides up-to-date information on U.S. health spending by federal and local governments, private companies, and individuals. It was developed by the KFF using data from the National Health Expenditure Account and will be updated annually with each data release.

A short video tutorial provides instructions for the tool.

A partnership of the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Peterson Center on Healthcare, the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker is an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.