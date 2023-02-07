menu

How has health spending changed over time?


Published: Feb 07, 2023

This slideshow examines trends in U.S. health spending over time, including the share of household budgets devoted to health expenses and comparisons of out-of-pocket expenditures to money spent on insurance through 2021 The data shows that U.S. heath spending outpaced the country’s economic growth before slowing in recent years, and that health insurance represents a growing share of total health expenditures, particularly public programs.

The slideshow is part of the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.

